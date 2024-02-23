Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.82

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 43623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

