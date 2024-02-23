CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.97 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.74. 85,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,515. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after acquiring an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,381,000 after acquiring an additional 500,775 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,462,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,252,000 after acquiring an additional 244,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

