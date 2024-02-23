Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,517 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 185.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.87. The stock had a trading volume of 198,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,408. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

