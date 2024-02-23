Covestor Ltd Acquires 750 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. 79,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.