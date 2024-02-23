Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.07. 628,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

