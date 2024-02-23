Covestor Ltd Cuts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. 326,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,893. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average is $143.66. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.