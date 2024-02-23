Covestor Ltd Cuts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 60.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 170.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLS stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.66. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

