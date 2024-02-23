Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $270.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,847. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.89 and a 200 day moving average of $271.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

