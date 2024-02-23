Covestor Ltd Grows Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 374.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 584,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth about $15,660,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 590,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

