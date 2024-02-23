Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $123.67. 64,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.71.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

