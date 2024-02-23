Covestor Ltd Has $144,000 Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Up 1.9 %

Atkore stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 95,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,781. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

