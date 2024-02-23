Covestor Ltd Has $163,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 4,471,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,701,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

