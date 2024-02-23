Covestor Ltd Has $173,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,543,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $378.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,523.66. 468,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,237. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,575.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,251.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,629.08.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

