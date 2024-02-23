Covestor Ltd Has $183,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after acquiring an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after purchasing an additional 214,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,106,000 after acquiring an additional 436,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,186,000 after buying an additional 143,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,396. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

