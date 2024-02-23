Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 148,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,735. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

