Covestor Ltd Purchases 115 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.61. The stock had a trading volume of 349,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,762. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.16. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.69 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

