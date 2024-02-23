Covestor Ltd Purchases 1,619 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,118,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,228. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

