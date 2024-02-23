Covestor Ltd Sells 181 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $163.60. 56,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,141. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.25 and a 200-day moving average of $170.71. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

