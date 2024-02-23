Covestor Ltd Sells 406 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE C traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285,379. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

