Covestor Ltd Sells 6,532 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,649. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 38.40. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,480.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,480.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $391,375. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

