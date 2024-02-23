Covestor Ltd Sells 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $550.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

