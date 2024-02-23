CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSHFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

CPSH opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.47. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

