Craig Hallum Cuts indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target to $10.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.
indie Semiconductor Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
