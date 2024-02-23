Craig Scott Billings Sells 5,550 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AppLovin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 241,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 949,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after purchasing an additional 486,097 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

