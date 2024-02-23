Craig Scott Billings Sells 5,550 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AppLovin Stock Performance
NYSE APP opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $60.65.
AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.