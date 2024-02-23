Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $2,015,039.25 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $117.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,132,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
