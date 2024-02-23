Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

