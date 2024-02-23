Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

CMI stock remained flat at $262.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 328,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day moving average is $233.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

