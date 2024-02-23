DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLR. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 2.14. Fluor has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.