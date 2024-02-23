DA Davidson Comments on Deere & Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $27.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $30.30. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $27.73 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DE opened at $356.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

