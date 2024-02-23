Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Raised to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.66.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
