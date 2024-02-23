Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 2,771 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $240.01 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.73 and its 200-day moving average is $238.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

