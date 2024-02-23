Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 41,747 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 136.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATSG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATSG opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

