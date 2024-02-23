Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after buying an additional 722,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

