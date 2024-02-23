Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.38 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

THC opened at $92.41 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $92.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.