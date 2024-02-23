Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.40 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

