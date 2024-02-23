Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 418,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after purchasing an additional 298,766 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

