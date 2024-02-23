Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 359.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 55.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 47,327 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $84.55 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

