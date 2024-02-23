Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.49 Million in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Community Bank System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.15%.

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

