Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 122,915 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Century Aluminum worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ CENX opened at $10.25 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

