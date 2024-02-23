Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 14,302 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Brady worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 160,203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 240.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Brady by 30.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brady by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 393.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of BRC opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

