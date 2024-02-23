Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 49,600 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 49,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 126,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

