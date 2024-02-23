Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

