Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 179.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,216,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 307.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,455 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

