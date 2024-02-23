Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $1.41 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.