Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bowlero by 305.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,555,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bowlero by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,330,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,952,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter worth $20,353,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 314.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bowlero Stock Down 1.1 %

Bowlero Announces Dividend

BOWL opened at $12.63 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bowlero

About Bowlero

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.