DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DVA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DaVita

DaVita Trading Up 1.6 %

DVA opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DaVita by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.