Decred (DCR) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.31 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $18.26 or 0.00035818 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $289.89 million and $2.31 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00114990 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006837 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,874,024 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

