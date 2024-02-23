Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $95.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $92.68 and last traded at $90.33, with a volume of 1813645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after purchasing an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

