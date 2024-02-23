Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $30,604.42 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $30,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

