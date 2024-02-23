Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

