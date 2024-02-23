Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.
BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance
Shares of BTSG stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.14.
BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile
